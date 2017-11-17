Former WDRB reporter Courtney Godfrey shares inspirational story after tragic accident

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

You might remember Courtney Godfrey, who worked as a business reporter for WDRB before moving to Minneapolis a couple of years ago to be closer to the man who is now her husband.

Two months ago, she was involved in a boating accident and doctors had to amputate her foot.

Since then, she's gone through another surgery, grueling physical therapy and a lot of personal growth. Now she's sharing her story to help others.

"I had resources. I had friends. I had family," Godfrey said. "Not everybody has that. But maybe I can be that for somebody. Maybe I can be the person that comes into their hospital room and says, 'This is the life you can live if you choose this path.'"

We're happy to tell you that Godfrey took her first steps on a new prosthetic this week. She says it was much harder than she imagined, and it will take a lot more work to get her back on two feet -- but with her usual positivity, she tells us she's up for the challenge.

