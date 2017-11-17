Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14

Tom Lane's Play: Trinity's Nick Bohn finds Rondale Moore, who is not going to be caught, on the opening drive after a 15-yard penalty, for the 44-yard catch and run.

John Lewis' Play: Christian Academy's Austin Carr to Milton Wright, splitting the coverage for a 51-yard touchdown catch. CAL would go on to beat rival DeSales 24-3.

Mike Lacett's Play: Central's Mykah Williams with the 28-yard touchdown against Belfry, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 60-21 win and only one win away from another state title appearance.