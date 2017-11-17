Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 14 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Tom Lane's Play: Trinity's Nick Bohn finds Rondale Moore, who is not going to be caught, on the opening drive after a 15-yard penalty, for the 44-yard catch and run.
John Lewis' Play: Christian Academy's Austin Carr to Milton Wright, splitting the coverage for a 51-yard touchdown catch. CAL would go on to beat rival DeSales 24-3.
Mike Lacett's Play: Central's Mykah Williams with the 28-yard touchdown against Belfry, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 60-21 win and only one win away from another state title appearance.
Katie George's Play: Western's Kenneth Thompson has the ball. Evades a tackle, keeps going and is almost brought down, but keeps on going, until he makes it all the way to the end zone after 63 yards.
John's play, Butler's Desmond Miller intercepting a pass in the end zone leading the team to beat Male 14-6, won last week with 60 percent of the vote.
Watch each play in the video player above cast your vote. Check back later in the week to see who won.
