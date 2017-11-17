Authorities identify 17-year-old Breckinridge County girl killed in stabbing; brother arrested

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

According to the Breckinridge County Coroner, Cierra Nicole Clark died of "stab wounds."

Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate said just after midnight Wednesday, deputies and EMS were called to a home on Lee Miller Road on a medical run. But when they arrived, the scene was more than expected.

Pate said Clark was pronounced dead at her father's home. He said she was stabbed three to four times by her 14-year-old half-brother.

"I was shocked," said Judy Whitley, who lives nearby. "I was really saddened over it."

Still utterly surprised by what happened several hours later, Whitley recalls fond memories of her 17-year-old neighbor.

"She'd come here and look for her kitten, or be walking down the road with her dog, and she'd just stop in to say hi," Whitley said.

And other neighbors who knew the teenagers said they were left speechless that the 14-year-old could do something like this.

Pate said the 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder. He added it's still unclear if he will be tried as an adult.

