New Albany Floyd County Schools says new construction is on time and on budget

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction is well underway for many of the New Albany Floyd County Schools projects -- and the interim superintendent believes so far everything is on time and on budget.

This time last year, voters approved a nearly $90 million referendum for seven different school construction projects. All the school upgrades are focused on technology, security, and creating a community-friendly atmosphere.

"I think we've done a very good job at planning our work," said Dr. Brad Snyder, NAFCS interim superintendent. "And now we're in the phase of working our plan. And that’s the exciting part."

Here is a status update on the seven projects:

  • Highland Hills Middle School -- A longer driveway for car riders, along with new sidewalks and curbing, was built to help with traffic concerns from an increase in car riders. The final thing to do is complete the roofing over Thanksgiving break.
  • Green Valley Elementary -- A brand new school is being built on property behind the current one. Construction on the two-story building is underway. The roof and walls are expected to be up by Christmas so all the internal work can be done through the winter and spring. The project is expected to be completed for next school year, with a price tag of around $18.5 million.
  • Slate Run Elementary -- A brand new school will be built on the current site location. The old building was torn down and the ground leveled out by mid-November. Underground and utility work will start soon so that construction can start in the next few months. This project will cost about $16.5 million.
  • Prosser Career Center -- A brand new addition of about 35,000 square feet is under construction. And the current structure is being gutted and replaced with a brand new building to match the addition. The major project will include new technology features and safety features. This is expected to cost $21 million. Construction is expected to be finished by December 2018.
  • New Albany High School -- A new library, media center and cafeteria will be built. The spaces will be larger and include more up-to-date technology. This is currently in the design phase, with bidding expected next year. It is expected to be finished in December 2018 and cost around $3 million.
  • Floyds Knobs Elementary -- A larger kitchen and cafeteria will be built. This project is also in the design phase, with bidding expected next year. Work could start in March 2018 and finish in December of the same year. It is expected to cost about $2 million.
  • Greenville Elementary -- Finishing touches from the last renovation project will cost about $2 million. Crews plan to replace old doors, windows and carpets and update the security cameras. These are upgrades that could not be done in the last remodel, because funding ran out. These projects are also planned to start later next year.

"Financially, we're looking very good at this point in the project. In terms of timeline, we're essentially ahead of where we thought we'd be," said Snyder.

It's expensive and time-consuming, but it's all worth it to Dr. Snyder. The interim superintendent says he is excited for the students to benefit from the investment -- and he's thrilled for the community to see that vision as the buildings are constructed.

"We're so thankful and so grateful our community is letting us build their future for them," he said.

