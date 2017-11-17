Kentucky launching help line for opioid addiction - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky launching help line for opioid addiction

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky is spending $500,000 to create a phone number people can call to get help with opioid addiction.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said beginning Dec. 1 anyone needing help battling opioid addiction in Kentucky can call 833-8KY-HELP, or 833-859-4357. People who call will be connected to social workers and other programs to help with addiction.

The call center will be staffed by six people, plus a supervisor. A person will answer the phone from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Any other time, people can leave a message. Bevin said he is in talks with a large corporation to donate another $500,000 to keep the help line staffed all the time.

More than 1,400 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky last year. Most of those were from opioids.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

