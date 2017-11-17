Thousands of seasonal jobs are available in the Louisville Area

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville hangs on to beat Omaha despite 'embarrassing' second half

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

Between Black Friday and January first, most people are busy buying gifts.

UPS driver Matthew Kerr is busy delivering them. Kerr says delivering for big Brown helps him bring home big green and UPS needs thousands more people like him.

“We're hiring about 3,400 seasonal employees; multiple kinds of jobs, driver helper, package handler inside, there's a position for anyone who wants one,” UPS spokesperson, Jim Mayer said,

A driver helper can make $15 dollars an hour with a $100 dollar bonus each week. Package handlers inside UPS Worldport will make $10.20 dollars an hour with a $200 dollar bonus each week. To apply, click here.

Other companies have thousands of openings, too. Amazon will hire 1,400 in the Louisville area.

Job ads on the website range from about $11 to $13 an hour. To apply, click here.

Radial fulfillment center will hire 3,700 total seasonal employees in the Louisville area. There are 1,500 jobs still open at the Louisville facility and 800 more open jobs at the site in Shepherdsville. These are seasonal positions for full time through January first, with an opportunity to stay with the company as a full-time worker after peak season. Pay ranges between $14 and $16 dollars an hour for seasonal hires during peak season.

Adecco is hosting recruiting sessions on Radial’s behalf this weekend and into early next week.

Adecco Recruiting Center Hours:

Louisville

7701 Trade Port Drive

Louisville, KY 40258

Sat-Wed: 9-5

Shepherdsville

350 Omega Parkway

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Sat: 10-4

Sun: 12-4

Mon-Wed: 8:30-6

Down the road in Shepherdsville, a Best Buy fulfillment center spokesperson says it needs as many workers as possible. It will hire at least 250 workers starting at $13.50 dollars an hour. To apply, go to Elwood Staffing, Kelly Services, or Adecco.

Not all open jobs are pickers and packers, some will be at the mall stitching and styling.

“We would love to hire another stylist or two for the front of our shop for seasonal work as well as a few seamstresses.

The New Blak in Oxmoor Mall will hire 50 percent more seamstresses to keep up with demand.

Other store's employees will double. European Splendor on Frankfort Avenue will go from 5 employees to 9 or 10.

“Mostly people to help wrap gifts,” owner, Susan Straub said. “We offer a gift wrapping service and it's time consuming, but it's something we want for our customers to have.”

In just these places alone, that's nearly 9,000 empty positions waiting to be filled in just one week.