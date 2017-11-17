Thousands of seasonal jobs are available in the Louisville Area - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands of seasonal jobs are available in the Louisville Area

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Between Black Friday and January first, most people are busy buying gifts.

UPS driver Matthew Kerr is busy delivering them. Kerr says delivering for big Brown helps him bring home big green and UPS needs thousands more people like him.

“We're hiring about 3,400 seasonal employees; multiple kinds of jobs, driver helper, package handler inside, there's a position for anyone who wants one,” UPS spokesperson, Jim Mayer said,

A driver helper can make $15 dollars an hour with a $100 dollar bonus each week. Package handlers inside UPS Worldport will make $10.20 dollars an hour with a $200 dollar bonus each week. To apply, click here

Other companies have thousands of openings, too. Amazon will hire 1,400 in the Louisville area.

Job ads on the website range from about $11 to $13 an hour. To apply, click here

Radial fulfillment center will hire 3,700 total seasonal employees in the Louisville area. There are 1,500 jobs still open at the Louisville facility and 800 more open jobs at the site in Shepherdsville. These are seasonal positions for full time through January first, with an opportunity to stay with the company as a full-time worker after  peak season. Pay ranges between $14 and $16 dollars an hour for seasonal hires during peak season.

Adecco is hosting recruiting sessions on Radial’s behalf this weekend and into early next week.

Adecco Recruiting Center Hours:

Louisville

7701 Trade Port Drive

Louisville, KY 40258

Sat-Wed: 9-5

Shepherdsville

350 Omega Parkway

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Sat: 10-4

Sun: 12-4

Mon-Wed: 8:30-6

Down the road in Shepherdsville, a Best Buy fulfillment center spokesperson says it needs as many workers as possible. It will hire at least 250 workers starting at $13.50 dollars an hour. To apply, go to Elwood Staffing, Kelly Services, or Adecco

Not all open jobs are pickers and packers, some will be at the mall stitching and styling.

“We would love to hire another stylist or two for the front of our shop for seasonal work as well as a few seamstresses.

The New Blak in Oxmoor Mall will hire 50 percent more seamstresses to keep up with demand.

Other store's employees will double. European Splendor on Frankfort Avenue will go from 5 employees to 9 or 10.

“Mostly people to help wrap gifts,” owner, Susan Straub said.  “We offer a gift wrapping service and it's time consuming, but it's something we want for our customers to have.”

In just these places alone, that's nearly 9,000 empty positions waiting to be filled in just one week.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.