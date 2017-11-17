$1 million grant helps Louisville program take education nationwide

There's no word on if any arrests have been made.

The alleged incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Meijer on Dixie Highway, near Valley Station Road.

POLICE: Louisville woman caught walking around store in stolen boots claimed she was just trying them on

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

After losing to Georgia, 42-13, Saturday in Athens, Kentucky must upset Louisville Saturday in Lexington to climb to the eight-win total this season.

After losing to Georgia, Kentucky must upset Louisville Saturday to climb to eight wins

BOZICH | Kentucky will be solid underdog against Louisville after blowout Georgia loss

Lamar Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as Louisville dominated Syracuse in a rainy Saturday rout, 56-10.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.

Hundreds of Rough River Lake residents will have to pay thousands in fees after survey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changing the game in education. In four years, Global Game Changers has touched thousands of local, under privileged kids. Now, it's taking its mission nationwide.

Inside room 111 at the Muhammad Ali Center, are some big plans. "I want to be an engineer," Coriance Shepard said.

Several young minds have mature dreams.

"I feel like everybody should be treated fairly and the same," Shepard said.

"When somebody's not doing the right thing, I help them do the right thing," Ma'leah Andrews said.

These elementary school students are a part of a group called Global Game Changers.

"My superpower is to fight people and make sure people are being good," Andrews said.

Jan Helson and her daughter wrote a children's book in 2013 about how superpowers can help others, beginning their non-profit organization in Louisville shortly after.

"We're here to help educators, help their parents and provide another level of support to them to empower them and catch them young," Helson said.

Through philanthropy, the mission is to build their character, leadership and social and emotional skills. The free program focuses on under served students in Pre-K through fifth grade.

"They're living in some fairly dire situations, unfortunately. Many children in our community come from some under served population and they're brilliant kids and they have so much capacity, but they just haven't been given the opportunity in the same way."

A $1 million three year grant will act as a pipeline. "Wow. I was in awe and in shock, thrilled."

The grant is coming from Lift a Life Foundation.

"Our family believes very passionately that the more that we can develop future leaders, the better off our country will be. When we looked at the different curriculum that was available for student leadership development in the elementary space, GGC really stuck out to us," says Ashley Novak Butler, Executive Director of Lift a Life Foundation.

In four years, Global Game Changers has touched 12,000 kids.

"Other people told me like it was really fun and you get to make a lot of friends. So, I decided to join in," Shepard said.

This grant will take their efforts nationwide, building an online platform for educators.

"To understand that no matter who they are or where they come from, whether you come from a very well resourced background or whether you come from a very under served background, you have the power to make a difference in the world," Helson said.

The goal is to reach as many school districts in as many communities in every state throughout the country.

