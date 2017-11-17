Plan for Dollar General to build on site of historic southern Indiana home faces opposition

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

A historic home on a 9.3-acre portion of land off Paoli Pike and Scottsville Road is up for sale. Floyd County officials say Dollar General is planning on buying that property to build a new store and donate about 8 acres for a park, but some neighbors are not on board with the plan.

A Floyd County Planning and Zoning meeting is scheduled for Monday night, where neighbors and other concerned groups will weigh in on the proposal.

"We plan to be there and voice our concerns," Laura Renwick, with the Southern Regional Office for Indiana Landmarks, said.

Mary Gesenhues, who lives in the area, thinks the development in that particular location would be a disservice for those who live nearby.

A petition opposed to the Dollar General being built is making the rounds on Facebook and already had 400 signatures by Friday afternoon. Some residents say they want to keep it as green space or a community garden, or even a bed and breakfast instead.

"It is one of the oldest standing structures in Floyds Knobs." Renwick said.

The Floyd County planner said the house is one of 13 sites in the county that is eligible for the National Register. But, this house wasn't put on the register, which means it can be torn down.

The owner didn't want to go on camera, but told WDRB that the home was in her family for generations. She and her two brothers needed to sell it because it was too costly to keep up with the 150-year-old house in need of major repairs. She said they would've welcomed a bed and breakfast or other developments, but those buyers didn't come forward. Instead, Dollar General did.

"Because this is a planned unit development, one of the things that is supposed to take consideration is that historic structures should be worked around, if at all possible," Gesenhues said.

According to the county, Dollar General must flood-proof the building, since the land is on a flood plain.

The meeting scheduled for Monday is at 6 p.m. at the Pineview Government Center in New Albany, as the developer wants to change the property from residential zoning to commercial and parks and recreation.

The planning commission has three options: favorable review, unfavorable review, or no recommendation. Then it would be up to the County Commissioners.

"I hope I'm speaking for the people of Floyds Knobs in saying that we're not opposed to development, but it has to be the proper business in the proper space," Gesenhues said.

While the sale is still pending, the owner says she's hearing from several people who can't wait for a Dollar General to locate there.

If everything is approved, county officials say construction could start as early as late spring.

Copyright 2017. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.