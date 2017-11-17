Fundraiser works to get AEDs in every Indiana State Police patrol car

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville hangs on to beat Omaha despite 'embarrassing' second half

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) – Every year heart attacks kill hundreds of thousands of people. That’s why Indiana State Police is part of an ongoing initiative to get an Automated External Defibrillator, or AED, in every patrol car.

“Every second counts when somebody is in cardiac arrest or having a heart issue,” Sgt. Philip Hensley said.

The organization Bolt for the Heart is raising money to get an AED in every patrol car through races across the state, a virtual run, and accepting donations online.

“When we're out in some of these rural areas, especially around these parts in Kentuckiana, we're going to be the first on scene. We're going to beat the ambulance,” Hensley said.

Over the last couple of years, enough money has been raised to place AEDs in up to 400 ISP cars. This year’s goal is to raise $300,000 for 250 of the lifesaving devices.

“So that way when they respond to a scene and somebody is in cardiac arrest, we're better equipped to get out and help those folks right away,” Hensley said.

According to the American Heart Association, if an AED is used within five minutes of a sudden cardiac arrest -- 40,000 lives could be saved each year.

As of late, officers are wearing more hats with the uniform.

“We're certainly evolving beyond law enforcement. It's more just public service,” Hensley said.

Police have gone from writing tickets and taking criminals to jail, to being ready to use AEDs, Narcan, tourniquets and other lifesaving devices.

“It's just part of law enforcement evolving as society changes and as the needs for law enforcement continues to change, we have to adapt,” Hensley said.

The full goal to get every car equipped with the device could take a few more years because ISP has 1,200 sworn officers.

If you would like to participate in the fundraising efforts for AEDs, click here.

