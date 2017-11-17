Fundraiser works to get AEDs in every Indiana State Police patro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fundraiser works to get AEDs in every Indiana State Police patrol car

Posted: Updated:

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) –  Every year heart attacks kill hundreds of thousands of people. That’s why Indiana State Police is part of an ongoing initiative to get an Automated External Defibrillator, or AED, in every patrol car.

“Every second counts when somebody is in cardiac arrest or having a heart issue,” Sgt. Philip Hensley said.

The organization Bolt for the Heart is raising money to get an AED in every patrol car through races across the state, a virtual run, and accepting donations online.

“When we're out in some of these rural areas, especially around these parts in Kentuckiana, we're going to be the first on scene. We're going to beat the ambulance,” Hensley said.

Over the last couple of years, enough money has been raised to place AEDs in up to 400 ISP cars. This year’s goal is to raise $300,000 for 250 of the lifesaving devices.

“So that way when they respond to a scene and somebody is in cardiac arrest, we're better equipped to get out and help those folks right away,” Hensley said.

According to the American Heart Association, if an AED is used within five minutes of a sudden cardiac arrest -- 40,000 lives could be saved each year.

As of late, officers are wearing more hats with the uniform.

“We're certainly evolving beyond law enforcement. It's more just public service,” Hensley said.

Police have gone from writing tickets and taking criminals to jail, to being ready to use AEDs, Narcan, tourniquets and other lifesaving devices.

“It's just part of law enforcement evolving as society changes and as the needs for law enforcement continues to change, we have to adapt,” Hensley said.

The full goal to get every car equipped with the device could take a few more years because ISP has 1,200 sworn officers.

If you would like to participate in the fundraising efforts for AEDs, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.