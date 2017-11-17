Metro Police Foundation raising money for annual LMPD 'Shop with a Cop' program

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville hangs on to beat Omaha despite 'embarrassing' second half

CRAWFORD | Louisville hangs on to beat Omaha despite 'embarrassing' second half

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They serve and protect the community, but some assignments require help from the public.

It's still November, but Metro Police are already trying to give love on Christmas Day. That's why the Louisville Metro Police Foundation is reaching out to potential donors to ask for help with a special mission, raising money for LMPD's annual Shop with a Cop program.

"It's real gratifying because you see how kids ... how humble they are about it," Officer Milton Santos, resource officer for LMPD's 2nd Division, said.

Officer Santos has been involved with the department's annual Shop with a Cop program for several years.

"Every division does their own event," Santos said.

Each year, officers buy toys, clothing, and food during the holidays for children and families in need.

"We normally aim to impact at least 20 ... 20 kids minimum. If we can do more than that, we'd love to," Santos said.

That's where police need your help.

"When you talk about police work, it's about serving and protecting, and this is part of that service aspect of it," Tracie Texas Shugart, a retired LMPD Lieutenant and executive director of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, said. "The foundation raises money to help with LMPD to help cover training equipment and programs that are not covered in the police budget."

Shop with a Cop is one of those programs.

"This is a program that is extremely important to our officers," Shugart said.

Shugart said Shop with a Cop is important enough that officers take time and money from their own families to help the people they're sworn to serve and protect.

"The families of these officers are willing to take a back seat because they know how important it is to help other people," Shugart said.

This week, the foundation sent out pledge cards in the mail with a goal of reaching potential donors. Shugart said the foundation never calls anyone by phone, but would love to hear from you.

"One hundred percent of the donations that come in for the shop with a cop program are spent with the shop with a cop program," Shugart said.

It may not be a dangerous mission, but to the men and women sworn to serve and protect the city, Shop with a Cop is an important mission.

"To me, it's about serving. It's not always about locking somebody up," Officer Santos said.

The foundation will be collecting donations for the next few weeks, and hope to provide Christmas for several hundred local children.

Meanwhile, the Shop with a Cop program is one of several things Metro Police are doing to help families this holiday season.

A few months ago, officers from the department's Community Policing Unit handed out bicycles and helmets to children in the Newburg neighborhood.

If you received one of the pledge cards in the mail, you can fill it out and return it in the mail. If you did not get a pledge card and want to donate, you can give online here, call (502) 409-9563 or mail a check to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation at 982 Eastern Parkway, Box 5, Louisville, Ky. 40217

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.