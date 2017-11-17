JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to apply for JCPS Superintendent is in two weeks, but the district has not yet received any applications.

Officials say a few people have inquired about the job, but no applications have been submitted. 

Members of the district's "Superintendent Screening Committee" discussed the issue at their first meeting on Friday night. 

The committee consists of seven members within the school community, including two teachers, two parents, a principal, staff member, and a school board member. 

The committee will be charged with making recommendations to the school board about its choice for superintendent. 

"We're looking for a great leader to lead us through the changes that are challenging us at this point in time, and a leader who will take us moving forward," Julie Cummings said. 

Committee members say they are not concerned about the lack of applications right now. They will eventually interview applicants, along with the board. But, the board has the final say on who gets hired. 

Dr. Marty Polio has served as the district's acting superintendent since July. He has expressed interest in the permanent position.

The application deadline is Dec. 1.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.