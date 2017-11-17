CRAWFORD | Louisville hangs on to beat Omaha despite 'embarrassing' second half

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the No. 5-ranked Louisville women's basketball team put on a dominant performance in the second, outscoring No. 24-ranked Michigan 42-12 on its way to a 74-49 win in the Women's NIT semifinals.More >>
Bellarmine used a 9-0 run late in the first half to overcome a deficit and made its free throws late to hold of IU Southeast in Knights Hall Wednesday night.More >>
Kentucky grew up some, but couldn't overcome its own mistakes in a four-point loss to No. 4 Kansas in Chicago Tuesday night.More >>
Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.More >>
With his University of Louisville career likely nearing its end, junior quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to pile up historic achievements.More >>
Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
