LMPD investigating after 1 person shot twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one person was shot twice Saturday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor says a call was received Saturday at 5:12 a.m. Authorities say it happened near 7th Street and Oleanda Avenue.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley says the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Police have not issued any information about a suspect.

