AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dies - WDRB 41 Louisville News

AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dies

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: AC/DC official Facebook page) (Image Courtesy: AC/DC official Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malcolm Young, a founding member of the iconic rock band AC/DC, has passed away.

Posts announcing Young's death were placed Saturday morning on the band's official Facebook page.

The posts state that Young had suffered from dementia for several years and that he died with his family by his side.

Young was known for his work as the band's guitarist. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.