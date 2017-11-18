UPDATE: LMPD: Officers investigating after victim assaulted near Iroquois High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a Saturday morning incident authorities initially confirmed was a shooting was actually an assault.

A MetroSafe supervisor says a call was received Saturday just before 9 a.m.

MetroSafe initially confirmed that LMPD responded to the incident in the 4500 block of Taylor Boulevard, which is near Iroquois High School. Officials told WDRB a man had been shot in the head, but authorities later told WDRB it was an assault.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says the man was taken to the hospital and was "conscious and alert." There's no word on his current condition.

There's no word on if any arrests have been made.

