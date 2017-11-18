Reward for information doubles one year after Tommy Ballard was - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Reward for information doubles one year after Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) –  Sunday marks one year since the death of Tommy Ballard -- who dedicated his life to finding his missing daughter, Crystal Rogers.

“The first day I met him, I just always felt like he was going to be in my life forever,” said Sherry Ballard, Tommy’s wife.

But on Nov. 19, 2016 Tommy Ballard's life was ripped away from him.

“It doesn't feel like a year to me. It feels like yesterday,” Sherry said.

Tommy was getting ready to go hunting with his grandson on family property when he was shot in the chest in the early morning hours.

“I feel like just a year of my life just passed me by, and I don't know where I was in that year,” Sherry said.

Kentucky State Police have classified it as a death investigation -- but Sherry says her husband was murdered.

Tommy was known for spending countless hours searching for their daughter Crystal Rogers, who mysteriously disappeared in July of 2015. Rogers has been presumed dead and now both of their deaths are unsolved. 

“Every day is a struggle for me to get up,” Sherry said.

But she finds her blessings in her daughter's children, who she is raising.

“It's just hard missing him and her, but we pull strength from each other and we just do what we have to do every day,” Sherry said.

Her strength is also fueled by the community. New signs placed around Bardstown say "His walk continues until we bring her home."

“He made that his life mission to find our daughter and I can never forget that,” Sherry said.

Family has also put up a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“I won't give up that justice will be served one day,” she said.

But until then -- Sherry Ballard finds comfort in her faith and family.

“There are times where I think I will not make it without him. But I think of what he would want me to do and I can't give up on what he would want me to do,” Sherry said.

A prayer service will be held at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The public is invited to attend.

