Louisville church provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and hundreds of local families in need have everything they need to make a traditional holiday meal. 

Saturday, volunteers from St. Matthews Episcopal Church provided the ingredients for families that can't afford them. 

Turkeys, vegetables, potatoes and eggs were all handed out. The food was donated by volunteers at the church's food pantry and members of the parish. 

All families had to do was walk by the tables and have the items placed in their carts.

"There is no means test, there is no one checking to see what zip code you live in. You are able to come and have food if you wish to have it," Deacon Harvey Roberts said. 

After the giveaway, more than 400 families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables. 

