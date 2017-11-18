'Girls on the Run' 5K brings girl power to Louisville's Waterfro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Girls on the Run' 5K brings girl power to Louisville's Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a morning of racing, fun, and most importantly, girl power.

More than 300 middle and elementary school girls from across Kentuckiana took part in the Girls on the Run 5K at Louisville's Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. 

Each girl participated with a parent, sibling, relative, or friend, who cheered them on along the way.

The goal of the Girls on the Run organization is to incorporate life lessons and community service projects into a ten-week course that ends with the 5K event.

"They learn that they break it into small pieces and every lesson they run a little bit farther, and at the end they do something that seemed unobtainable at the beginning," Council Director Terri Tucker said.

Many of the girls from the run will also participate in another 5K in the spring. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

