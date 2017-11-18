Volunteers plant trees at Victory Park to celebrate completion o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers plant trees at Victory Park to celebrate completion of phase one of revitalization project

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's gusty winds were no match for dozens of volunteers who spent the morning out planting trees in Louisville's California neighborhood for the grand reopening of Victory Park. 

The trees were planted in celebration of the completion of phase one of the park's revitalization project, which included relocating the basketball court to create a more open area for activities. 

The transformation of the park began last year, and includes new lights, benches and landscaping. 

Some of Saturday's volunteers helped plant trees, while others helped mulch and paint. 

"We have Olmstead Conservancy, which helped finance part of this project, and we have people who have heard about it and they just showed up, so it's great," District 6 Metro Councilman David James said. 

Phase two will be completed in the spring, and will feature a new sprayground and splash park.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

