Dozens of students rally in downtown Louisville to raise awarene - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens of students rally in downtown Louisville to raise awareness about climate change

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Raising awareness about climate change and making their voices heard.

More than a dozen students from duPont Manual High School's World Wildlife Club stood at the steps of Metro Hall Saturday afternoon in opposition to President Trump's exiting of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. 

The group changed, held signs, and sang songs in a show of solidarity as part of a nation-wide event called 'Day of Dedication.' 

"When people actually solving the problems we are facing, like what we are doing here today with the rally, it actually pushes more forward working problems and problems that actually go from the lowest to the highest levels of power," rally organizer Destine Grigsby said.

Other issues the students rallied for on Saturday included LGBTQ equality and women's rights.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.