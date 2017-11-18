Hundreds of Rough River Lake residents will have to pay thousand - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of Rough River Lake residents will have to pay thousands in fees after survey

FALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of homeowners will have to pay thousands of dollars in fees after an Army Corp of Engineers survey.

The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.

Many homeowners are questioning where the new line is drawn.

Joseph Duff’s family has lived on the lake for decades and attended an informational meeting Saturday night.

"This should have never been an issue to begin with," Duff said.

The easement is designed to allow flood waters to fill onto private property and protect people during a catastrophic flood.

Federal officials can restrict what is allowed on the site.

"The land that these easements are across is still private property. It's just the government bought the right to flood it and restrict structures on it," Diane Stratton, a manager with the Army Corp of Engineers said.  

Residents will have to pay between $2,200 and $3,800 in administrative fees and file for a release so their buildings can legally exist on their property.

"We are not telling anybody that they have to remove anything. Everything is going to be able to stay where it's at but there are some things that the landowners are gonna have to do," Stratton said.

Property owners like Duff believe they should not have to cover the cost.

"If the Corp of Engineers discovers there's an issue and this issue has been prevalent for over 50 years, whose responsibility really is it to correct the issue?” Duff said. “In my view the responsibility is for them to come in and at their cost, their fee, address it. Not charge me."

The fees will vary depending on the situation of each property but officials said they are unavoidable.

"The admin fees are to cover the cost for that one individual’s property to have this release done on it," Stratton said.

The Army Corp of Engineers says residents have one year from receiving the letter to begin the process of filing for a release.

Residents do not have to start paying at that point and can work out a payment plan if they cannot cover the cost all at once.

Septic tanks could also have to be moved if they fall below a certain elevation.

"Rough River Lake is a water supply reservoir. We need to make sure that the septic systems around this lake are functioning properly and meet the state requirements," Stratton said.

If homeowners do not do anything, they could end up fighting in federal court.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

