There's no word on if any arrests have been made.

The alleged incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Meijer on Dixie Highway, near Valley Station Road.

POLICE: Louisville woman caught walking around store in stolen boots claimed she was just trying them on

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

After losing to Georgia, 42-13, Saturday in Athens, Kentucky must upset Louisville Saturday in Lexington to climb to the eight-win total this season.

After losing to Georgia, Kentucky must upset Louisville Saturday to climb to eight wins

BOZICH | Kentucky will be solid underdog against Louisville after blowout Georgia loss

Lamar Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as Louisville dominated Syracuse in a rainy Saturday rout, 56-10.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.

Hundreds of Rough River Lake residents will have to pay thousands in fees after survey

FALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of homeowners will have to pay thousands of dollars in fees after an Army Corp of Engineers survey.

Many homeowners are questioning where the new line is drawn.

Joseph Duff’s family has lived on the lake for decades and attended an informational meeting Saturday night.

"This should have never been an issue to begin with," Duff said.

The easement is designed to allow flood waters to fill onto private property and protect people during a catastrophic flood.

Federal officials can restrict what is allowed on the site.

"The land that these easements are across is still private property. It's just the government bought the right to flood it and restrict structures on it," Diane Stratton, a manager with the Army Corp of Engineers said.

Residents will have to pay between $2,200 and $3,800 in administrative fees and file for a release so their buildings can legally exist on their property.

"We are not telling anybody that they have to remove anything. Everything is going to be able to stay where it's at but there are some things that the landowners are gonna have to do," Stratton said.

Property owners like Duff believe they should not have to cover the cost.

"If the Corp of Engineers discovers there's an issue and this issue has been prevalent for over 50 years, whose responsibility really is it to correct the issue?” Duff said. “In my view the responsibility is for them to come in and at their cost, their fee, address it. Not charge me."

The fees will vary depending on the situation of each property but officials said they are unavoidable.

"The admin fees are to cover the cost for that one individual’s property to have this release done on it," Stratton said.

The Army Corp of Engineers says residents have one year from receiving the letter to begin the process of filing for a release.

Residents do not have to start paying at that point and can work out a payment plan if they cannot cover the cost all at once.

Septic tanks could also have to be moved if they fall below a certain elevation.

"Rough River Lake is a water supply reservoir. We need to make sure that the septic systems around this lake are functioning properly and meet the state requirements," Stratton said.

If homeowners do not do anything, they could end up fighting in federal court.

