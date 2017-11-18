LACETT | Hoosiers keep bowl hopes by beating Rutgers

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers are thriving under pressure.

Playing in a must win game for the second straight week, IU ( 5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) responded by blowing out Rutgers 41-0 in the team’s final home game of the season at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Richard Legow led the charge for the offense who threw up 503 total yards against the Scarlett Knights. The senior went 17-28 for 236 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and was picked off once.

The running attack was led by freshman Morgan Ellison who racked up 149 yards on 15 carries.

The Hoosiers are one win away from playing in their third straight bowl game. They can get there with a win at Purdue in the season finale.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.