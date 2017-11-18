LACETT | Hoosiers keep bowl hopes alive by beating Rutgers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Hoosiers keep bowl hopes alive by beating Rutgers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers are thriving under pressure.

Playing in a must win game for the second straight week, IU ( 5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) responded by blowing out Rutgers 41-0 in the team’s final home game of the season at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Richard Lagow led the charge for the offense who threw up 503 total yards against the Scarlet Knights.  The senior quarterback went 17-28 for 236 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and was picked off once.

The running attack was led by freshman Morgan Ellison who racked up 149 yards on 15 carries.

The Hoosiers are now one win away from playing in their third straight bowl game. They can get there with a win at Purdue in the season finale.

