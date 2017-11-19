UPDATE: Suspect charged after fatal crash near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

There's no word on if any arrests have been made.

There's no word on if any arrests have been made.

The alleged incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Meijer on Dixie Highway, near Valley Station Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, according to LMPD.

MetroSafe confirms one person was killed in the crash.

The crash happened in the area of South Floyd Street and Central Avenue, according to authorities. A call about the accident was received just before 2:30 a.m.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers and the Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

Police say witnesses stated a man was driving south on Floyd Street, when he went through a traffic light and hit the passenger side of a vehicle traveling along Central Avenue. The vehicle that was hit had the right of way, according to police.

Authorities say the crash caused the vehicle that was hit to spin before coming to a rest. Officials say a female passenger inside the vehicle that was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that car was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene on foot, but was caught by officers a short distance away, according to investigators.

Officials have not identified the suspect or the person who died in the crash. Police say the suspect is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

