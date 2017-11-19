UPDATE: Suspect charged after fatal crash near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

Lamar Jackson after a touchdown against Virginia. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Sunday marks one year since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown.

Signs speculating about suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers appear on anniversary of her father's death

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.

Police said the man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.

Hundreds of Rough River Lake residents will have to pay thousands in fees after survey

The crash happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Campbellsville Road at the intersection of Borders Curve Loop in LaRue County.

Police searching for driver after fatal head-on crash in LaRue County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, according to LMPD.

Shawn Murphy, 45, is in police custody, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

MetroSafe confirms one person was killed in the crash.

The crash happened in the area of South Floyd Street and Central Avenue, according to authorities. A call about the accident was received just before 2:30 a.m.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers and the Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

Police say witnesses stated Murphy was driving south on Floyd Street, when he went through a traffic light and hit the passenger side of a vehicle traveling along Central Avenue. The vehicle that was hit had the right of way, according to police.

Authorities say the crash caused the vehicle that was hit to spin before coming to a rest. Officials say a female passenger inside the vehicle that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that car was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Murphy ran from the scene on foot, but was caught by officers a short distance away, according to investigators.

Officials have not identified person who died in the crash.

Murphy faces several charges including manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, wanton endangerment and assault.

He is being held at Metro Corrections and is expected in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.