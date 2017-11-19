WWII veteran calls for help and dies in Georgia as nurses laugh, video shows

The crash happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Campbellsville Road at the intersection of Borders Curve Loop in LaRue County.More >>
The crash happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Campbellsville Road at the intersection of Borders Curve Loop in LaRue County.More >>
The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.More >>
The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.More >>
Police said the man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
Police said the man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.More >>
A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.More >>
Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.More >>
Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.More >>
Sunday marks one year since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown.More >>
Sunday marks one year since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown.More >>
Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.More >>
Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's Louisville legacy.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's Louisville legacy.More >>