Meet the Louisville painter behind Twiggy Originals

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Sunday marks one year since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown.

Sunday marks one year since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown.

Signs speculating about suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers appear on anniversary of her father's death

Signs speculating about suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers appear on anniversary of her father's death

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.

Police said the man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

Police said the man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.

The survey determined an area called a flowage easement was not where everyone thought it was for decades on parts of Rough River Lake.

Hundreds of Rough River Lake residents will have to pay thousands in fees after survey

Hundreds of Rough River Lake residents will have to pay thousands in fees after survey

The crash happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Campbellsville Road at the intersection of Borders Curve Loop in LaRue County.

The crash happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Campbellsville Road at the intersection of Borders Curve Loop in LaRue County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The saying goes surround yourself with people who inspire you and for Carla Terwilleger that's bold, beautiful women on canvases.

"I always say I paint the person you feel like you are," said Terwilleger, the woman behind "Twiggy Originals." The paintings as colorful as the artist herself have become iconic in Louisville.

"A Twiggy girl or that inner Twiggy never waits in line for a drink, and is the boss at work and is a superstar mom," said Terwilleger.

Terwilleger is a Louisville native who began painting as a kid. "My parents were amazing. They let my paint all over the walls of my bedroom," she said.

She sold her first painting while attending Sacred Heart High School, eventually heading off to UK and landing in Los Angeles, before officially founding Twiggy Originals in 1999. "It just kind of tumbled from there. It completely has been word of mouth," said Terwilleger.

Her style has evolved since then and has grown into the larger than life femme fatales that grace the walls of her Highlands home studio.

"I want to paint the life people want to have, and the life that they feel like they have and get it out the door and put it on your wall," said Terwilleger.

She specializes in fierce and fun females who inspire women to be their best self. "She's like 'I look at my Twiggy every day' and I'm like 'be that woman today'," said Terwilleger.

While the drop dead glamorous divas are what she's known for, the brand continues to grow with Twiggy Bridal and Twiggy Baby. Her work has been displayed in exhibitions from Louisville to Los Angeles and this holiday season was a top gift selection in USA Today's Modern Woman Magazine.

"National is amazing," said Terwilleger. "I always call it a good headache to have. It would be great if there were an influx of orders."

Between now and Christmas she'll churn out about 50 custom pieces working on up to 10 pieces at a time -- and each one is truly unique.

"I'll say 'give me a couple pictures and tell me a little bit about each person's style, but you don't have to go too far down the rabbit hole because that's my job'," said Terwilleger.

And when the glamorous goddess is complete, she delivers a boost of confidence for the recipient and Twiggy herself.

"The most nerve wracking and yet most fulfilling part of my job is delivering a painting to someone and seeing the look in their eyes and knowing that I nailed it," she said.

Twiggy has several events coming up.

Thursday, 11/30 at Avanti Skin Center in Westport Village from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/2 Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, 12/7 Twiggy’s Annual Uptown Art Paint + Sip Class

And, as always, Twiggy’s work can be found at The Hat Girls Shop in Norton Commons, located at 10708 Meeting Street in Prospect.

Her work can also be viewed online.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.