Support Louisville attractions on first ever Museum Store Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Start your holiday shopping early while giving back during Museum Store Sunday.

This marks the first year for the shopping holiday season which invites holiday shoppers and visitors to give with meaning by shopping at museum stores for unique, mission-related products, while directly supporting museums and cultural institutions with proceeds from all purchases.

On the Sunday after Thanksgiving (November 26), seven Louisville attractions will participate by providing a wide variety of unique gift ideas and special deals. The Frazier Museum, Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Science Center, KMAC, Locust Grove, Muhammad Ali Center and the Speed Art Museum are participating. 

These Louisville attractions are joining more than 265 museums from three continents, five countries, 44 states and the District of Columbia for Museum Store Sunday. Gifts available at museum stores reflect the individual qualities and personalities of the institutions. Plus, customer purchases support the mission of that particular attraction.

While shopping, visitors can enter to win a raffle basket valued at over $600, stocked with museum memberships, admission passes and unique gifts from every participating location. The museums are also offering special deals, such as discounts on select merchandise.

For more information on Museum Store Sunday, click here.

