Country music star Mel Tillis dies at 85 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Country music star Mel Tillis dies at 85

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: Fox News) (Image Source: Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- Country music singer Mel Tillis, whose six-decade career included hits such as “I Ain’t Never” and “Coca Cola Cowboy,” died on Sunday, his publicist confirmed. He was 85.

Tillis passed away at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla., his publicist said.

Tillis was previously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessean reported.

Former President Barack Obama awarded Tillis the National Medal of Arts in 2012.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
