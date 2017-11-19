KSP asks for help identifying and locating suspected robber - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP asks for help identifying and locating suspected robber


(Photo courtesy of Kentucky State Police) (Photo courtesy of Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown are asking for help identifying and locating a man they say was armed when he robbed a local business.

Police say the robbery occurred just before 4 a.m. at the Fivestar Food Mart, located in the 300 block of East Western Avenue, in Sonora, early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the suspect brandished a black handgun as he entered the store demanding cash and merchandise. 

The suspect is described as a white man with a distinctive deep voice, white hair and blue eyes, wearing tan military-style boots and a gray hooded jacket. 

Police say the suspect approached the store from and left in the direction of the Dollar General, which is across the street on South Maple Street off of East Western Avenue.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, you're urged to call KSP at 270-766-5078.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.