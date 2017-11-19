Police investigating after car crashes into Okolona home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after car crashes into Okolona home

(Photo courtesy of Jesus Artiaga)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person was injured after a car crashed into an Okolona home Sunday night. 

MetroSafe told WDRB the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of Blue Lick Road near Atlas Road and caused "significant damage" to the home.

Family members told our crew at the scene that a mother and her baby were in the room that the car crashed into, but were unharmed. They say they are counting their blessings. 

"We got lucky, nothing happened to them," Jesus Artiaga, the father of the man who lives in the home, said.

Witnesses said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

Crews are still working to determine exactly what happened. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

