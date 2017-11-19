CRAWFORD | Louisville locks down No. 10 Oregon to win WNIT championship

It's still early, but Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz may have one of his best teams if last week's performance -- three wins over nationally ranked teams to win the Women's Preseason NIT -- is any indication.More >>
It's still early, but Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz may have one of his best teams if last week's performance -- three wins over nationally ranked teams to win the Women's Preseason NIT -- is any indication.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's Louisville legacy.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's Louisville legacy.More >>
Lamar Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as Louisville dominated Syracuse in a rainy Saturday rout, 56-10.More >>
Lamar Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as Louisville dominated Syracuse in a rainy Saturday rout, 56-10.More >>
Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the No. 5-ranked Louisville women's basketball team put on a dominant performance in the second, outscoring No. 24-ranked Michigan 42-12 on its way to a 74-49 win in the Women's NIT semifinals.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the No. 5-ranked Louisville women's basketball team put on a dominant performance in the second, outscoring No. 24-ranked Michigan 42-12 on its way to a 74-49 win in the Women's NIT semifinals.More >>
Bellarmine used a 9-0 run late in the first half to overcome a deficit and made its free throws late to hold of IU Southeast in Knights Hall Wednesday night.More >>
Bellarmine used a 9-0 run late in the first half to overcome a deficit and made its free throws late to hold of IU Southeast in Knights Hall Wednesday night.More >>
Kentucky grew up some, but couldn't overcome its own mistakes in a four-point loss to No. 4 Kansas in Chicago Tuesday night.More >>
Kentucky grew up some, but couldn't overcome its own mistakes in a four-point loss to No. 4 Kansas in Chicago Tuesday night.More >>