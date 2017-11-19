Police searching for driver after fatal head-on crash in LaRue C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for driver after fatal head-on crash in LaRue County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a head-on crash in LaRue County. 

The crash happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Campbellsville Road at the intersection of Borders Curve Loop, police say.

According to a news release, an unidentified person driving a 2013 Chevy Equinox was traveling west on Campbellsville Road when they crossed the center line, entering the eastbound lane and hitting 28-year-old Stephanie Jensen head-on. 

Jensen, of Magnolia, Kentucky, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the LaRue County Coroner. 

The driver of the Equinox fled the scene on foot before emergency crews arrived. 

Once on scene, KSP troopers, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers, the LaRue County Sheriff's Office, Hodgenville Police, and LaRue County firefighters searched the area, but were unable to find the other driver. 

Investigators are asking for help identifying and locating the driver of the Chevy Equinox.

Police also say an unknown white male reportedly stopped EMS crews near the scene, who gave them information about the accident before they arrived. They're asking for that person to contact them or their local law enforcement agency. 

If you have any information, call KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.