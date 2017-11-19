UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal St. Matthews shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal St. Matthews shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - St. Matthews Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday night.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. at 501 Quails Run.

Police said a man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as 26-year-old Matthew Upton. He died at University Hospital.

A neighbor told WDRB he heard several gunshots coming from the parking lot, and that he knows the victim, who is a resident there.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Matthews Police at (502)893-9000.

