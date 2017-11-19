Signs speculating about suspect in disappearance of Crystal Roge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Signs speculating about suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers appear on anniversary of her father's death

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday marked one year since Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in Bardstown. 

Saturday night, signs popped up around the community speculating about the only suspect named in connection with the disappearance of his daughter Crystal Rogers. 

Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was named the main suspect but was never charged with a crime. 

Ballard was widely known for his search efforts to find his missing daughter after her disappearance in 2015.

Family tells WDRB they don't know who is responsible for the signs. 

Police have said Rogers is presumed dead. 

Both her and her father's death remain unsolved.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.