Lebanon Junction firefighters save pit bull from burning home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lebanon Junction firefighters save pit bull from burning home

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pit bull named Diesel was saved from a burning home in Lebanon Junction this weekend. 

Firefighters responded to the scene on Bank Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. They say they were met by intense flames and smoke, and the 3-year-old dog was the only one home. 

He was found unresponsive in his crate, but once firefighters got him outside and gave him water and oxygen, he was back up and walking around by the time his owner arrived. 

Diesel's owner was extremely thankful for the fire crews.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started in a wood-burning stove in the home, but the official cause is still under investigation.

No one else was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

