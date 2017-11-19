Pie auction raises thousands for Kosair Charities - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pie auction raises thousands for Kosair Charities

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pies auctioned off for thousands of dollars, all for a good cause. 

The homemade desserts were put up for auction Saturday to raise money for Kosair Charities at an event emceed by WDRB's own Lawrence Smith.

Kosair has been around for almost 100 years, and helps agencies that work with children in various areas from medical, to social or educational needs.

Organizers say events like this are the perfect way to further their mission. 

"Well it's important because everybody needs desert on Thanksgiving," said Becky Edmondson with Kosair Charities. "Secondly, it's important so that it brings awareness to the community of what we're doing for kids."

Saturday's auction raised about $30,000. 

