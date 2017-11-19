Late goal lifts Louisville past San Francisco 3-2 in NCAA Tournament second round

By Garrett Wall

University of Louisville sports information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tate Schmitt’s goal in the 78th minute lifted the No. 4 Louisville men’s soccer team to a 3-2 triumph over San Francisco in Sunday evening’s NCAA Championship second round match at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium.

With the victory, the Cardinals (12-2-4) advanced to an NCAA third round match against Colgate scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., ET at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium. Louisville clinched an NCAA third round berth for the second straight season, the third time in the last four seasons and the sixth time in the last eight years under head coach Ken Lolla. Colgate advanced to next week’s match by earning its second straight NCAA road victory with Sunday’s 3-2 win at No. 13 Michigan.

Schmitt continued his knack for delivering in the postseason on Sunday as the junior has connected for the game-winning goal in each of Louisville’s last three NCAA Championship matches dating back to last season. After receiving a pass from senior Tim Kubel, Schmitt worked the ball into space from the right side before scoring on a left-footed strike from 25 yards away. The shot deflected slightly off a Dons defender before finishing inside the right post giving the Cardinals a lead they would not did not relinquish.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Schmitt also scored the game-winning goal in the Cardinals’ 2-1 overtime victory against UCLA in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Championship and had the game-clinching tally in last season’s third round win against Notre Dame. The latest goal was Schmitt’s third game-winning tally of the season and his ninth career game-winning goal. Overall, Schmitt has eight goals this season and 20 career goals in his three collegiate seasons.

Louisville was also powered in the scoring column on Sunday by goals from juniors Adrien Cabon and Adam Wilson. Cabon started the scoring in the first half with his third goal of the season, while Wilson added his first goal early in the second half. San Francisco (10-9-0) found the equalizer following each of the first two goals by the Cardinals but could not answer a third time as redshirt freshman Will Meyer made a pair of saves in the final eight minutes to clinch the win.

The scoring started on Sunday in the 32nd minute when Cabon found space near the end line on a corner kick and finished inside the right post for the 1-0 lead. Freshman Ziyad Fekri delivered a well-placed ball on the corner kick to register his first collegiate assist.

The Dons answered just before halftime when Sean Bowman connected for his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the 44th minute. Bowman worked with Leon Schwarzer on a give-and-go up the left side of the attacking third before scoring inside the far right post.

Louisville regained command at 2-1 in the 50th minute after Wilson delivered a right-footed strike from the top of the 18-yard box. Cabon was credited with his fourth assist of the season after working the ball to senior Mohamed Thiaw, who earned his second assist overall after finding Wilson with a well-positioned cross.

The second lead of the night for the home side was short-lived as San Francisco equalized in the 55th minute after Bryce Kaminski scored his sixth goal of the season on a header from six yards out. Manny Padilla played a corner kick into the box where Kaminski won the ball and finished inside the right post for his sixth goal of the season.

The Cardinals closed the match with a narrow 10-8 edge in shots, including a 7-5 advantage on goal. Each side finished with four corner kick chances.