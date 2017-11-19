LACETT | Hoosiers back to .500 after win over South Florida

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – It appears the Indiana Hoosiers are making progress in the Archie Miller era.

Shaking off a sloppy first half at home, IU bounced back with a solid second half to beat South Florida 70-53.

Senior Robert Johnson led the way with 21 points. He was a perfect 3-3 from downtown.

“We were trying to get it going today,” Johnson told the Big Ten Network after the game. “We wanted to come out with a lot of energy and work on the things we did from the last couple days of practice.”

The difference between the first 20 minutes and the last 20 was obvious. After turning it over nine times in the first half, IU only had three for the entire second half.

IU moved to 2-2 on the season. They are back in action Wednesday at home against Arkansas State.

