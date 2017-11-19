Scott County volunteers receive training to interact with, help - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scott County volunteers receive training to interact with, help homeless population

Posted: Updated:

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 20 organizations in Scott County are learning how to better help the community's homeless. 

"Homelessness isn't necessarily the skid row guy that you would typically see," said Matthew Craig of Scottsburg First Christian Church. "Homelessness may be, 'I can't pay my rent anymore.'"

"It's a matter of just being out in the trenches, boots on the ground," said Paul Stensrud with Exit 0, a homeless outreach ministry in southern Indiana.

Stensrud was training volunteers to build better relationships with the homeless in Scott County.

The goal right now is to train volunteers in Scottsburg to reach the rest of Scott County.

"We know homelessness is definitely higher in Austin than Scottsburg, but we have to start somewhere," Stensrud said.

"It's not just one church. Not just one person. It's a group and a community of people that actually care," Craig said.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Paul Stensrud at (502) 541-2353.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

