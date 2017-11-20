KSP looking for robbery suspect in Hardin County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP looking for robbery suspect in Hardin County

Posted: Updated:

SONORA, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky State Police need help finding a robbery suspect.

Officers say it happened at 3:46 a.m. on Sunday, November 19 at the Five Star on East Western Avenue in Sonora. That's south of Elizabethtown along I-65.

Police say the man (pictured below) had a gun and demanded cash and merchandise. 

The suspect has white hair, blue eyes, and a very distinctive deep voice. He was wearing a gray hoodie and tan military style boots. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact KSP Post 4 at (270)766-5078 or contact your local Law Enforcement Agency.

