Southern Indiana man killed in hunting accident

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was killed in a hunting accident Sunday evening.

Indiana Conservation Officers said 58-year-old Thomas Zimmerman, of Borden, Indiana, was shot and killed while hunting on private property near Elizabeth in Harrison County. 

He was found about 6:40 a.m. Sunday by other members of his hunting group.

Zimmerman was hunting from an elevated ladder-type tree stand. Because of his position in the stand, Indiana Conservation Officers and the other responders had to utilize a rope and pulley system to lower Zimmerman to the ground.

Officers said he died from a close range gunshot wound to the head. 

No foul play is suspected. Investigators think something possibly went wrong while Zimmerman handled his gun.

"He was hunting with a primitive-type muzzleloader firearm," Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said. "So whether the hammer caught on his clothing, whether he dropped the firearm, we're looking at all those options.

"Unfortunately, it can happen to any of us as hunters if you don't take those basic safety precautions."

Officers said anyone using a tree stand should wear a safety harness at all times. Hunters should also practice basic firearm safety rules and wear hunter orange.

"If you take those precautions, you should be fine," Schreck said. "But one slip up that high off the ground, or using a loaded firearm, it can be deadly."

Firearms season goes until Dec. 3. For a full list of deer season dates and other safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

