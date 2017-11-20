RAW VIDEO | UK's Stoops talks about Georgia loss, upcoming game against Louisville Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops spoke to reporters during his weekly news conference Monday afternoon.

Stoops talked briefly about the game against Georgia, calling it a "tough loss." He says they're putting that loss behind them as they prepare for Saturday's game against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Cats take on the Cards this Saturday in Lexington at Kroger Field. Kickoff is at noon.

