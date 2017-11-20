BOZICH | My AP College Basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich included Louisville and Kentucky in his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Criticism is expected. Suggestions are inevitable. Questions are unavoidable.

1. Arizona (3-0) — The Wildcats’ opening streak of playing three nobodies will end when they play 4-0 North Carolina State Wednesday.

2. Duke (4-0) — If Grayson Allen averages 37 points, Mike Krzyzewski will win his 6th national title.

3. Kansas (3-0) — I’ve seen Bill Self lose on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament with more talent than this.

4. Wichita State (2-0) — This is a formidable senior-led team that has a legitimate chance to win the national title.

5. Villanova (3-0) — Three easy wins for the 2016 national champions, who get Western Kentucky next on Wednesday.

6. Michigan State (2-1) — I’m not gaga about the Spartans’ guards.

7. North Carolina (2-0) — The Tar Heels visit Stanford tonight.

8. Kentucky (3-1) — Ken Pomeroy’s projections do not have the Wildcats losing until they visit West Virginia in January, but somehow I do not expect this group to win the next 16 in a row.

9. Florida (3-0) — The Gators beat New Hampshire by seven a few days after Texas beat the Wildcats by 18. Maybe I should have voted for Texas, too.

10. Cincinnati (3-0) — The Bearcats are playing an exhibition schedule until December.

11. Miami (3-0) — The Minnesota-Miami game will be one of the best matchups of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge next week.

12. Notre Dame (3-0) — The Irish must be considered the favorite in Maui because they open with Chaminade.

13. Texas A&M (2-0) — Are the Aggies as good as they looked against West Virginia? We’ll see.

14. Purdue (4-0) — The Boilermakers had an impressive win at Marquette last week and have a chance for another with Tennessee this week.

15. Xavier (3-0) — Beat Wisconsin at Wisconsin, something a string of Big Ten teams never do.

16. USC (3-0) — Needed overtime to beat Vanderbilt.

17. Minnesota (4-0) — Michigan State is better, but I would not be stunned if the Gophers won the Big Ten.

18. Louisville (2-0) — The Cards have two games to tighten things up before that trip to Purdue next week.

19. Gonzaga (3-0) — The Zags just keep winning. Are you surprised?

20. Seton Hall (4-0) — Former U of L assistant Kevin Willard has his best team.

21. West Virginia (2-1) — We’ll find out more about the Mountaineers when they play Virginia — next week.

22. UCLA (3-0) — No cheap shoplifting jokes from me.

23. Saint Mary’s (3-0) — Four cruise-control wins from the Gaels, who might overtake Gonzaga this season.

24. Alabama (3-0) — The Crimson Tide get Minnesota next weekend. Measuring stick game.

25. Virginia (4-0) — Typical Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers rank first in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency category.

Dropped out (with authority): Northwestern.

