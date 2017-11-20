LMPD officer arrested, charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was arrested Sunday after police say she assaulted a man.

According to an arrest report, it happened around 4 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 9200 block of Blossom Lane near Westport Road. That's when police say 30-year-old Christina Gaddis got into an argument with a man.

Police say Gaddis pushed the victim, causing him to fall on some steps, and hit him at least once while he was on the ground.

When police and EMS arrived, they found the victim with dried blood on his face and nose.

Investigators say they saw no sign that Gaddis was injured.

Gaddis was arrested and charged with one count of fourth degree assault - domestic violence.

Gaddis has worked for LMPD since June of 2014. She remains on paid administrative leave until the Special Investigation Division concludes its investigation.

