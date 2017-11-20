LMPD officer arrested, charged with assault - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer arrested, charged with assault

Posted: Updated:
Christina Gaddis (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Christina Gaddis (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was arrested Sunday after police say she assaulted a man.  

According to an arrest report, it happened around 4 a.m. Nov. 19  in the 9200 block of Blossom Lane near Westport Road. That's when police say 30-year-old Christina Gaddis got into an argument with a man. 

Police say Gaddis pushed the victim, causing him to fall on some steps, and hit him at least once while he was on the ground. 

When police and EMS arrived, they found the victim with dried blood on his face and nose. 

Investigators say they saw no sign that Gaddis was injured. 

Gaddis was arrested and charged with one count of fourth degree assault - domestic violence. 

Gaddis has worked for LMPD since June of 2014. She remains on paid administrative leave until the Special Investigation Division concludes its investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.