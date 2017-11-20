Louisville Metro Police arrest second suspect in Newburg area bl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police arrest second suspect in Newburg area block party shooting

Phillip McElroy (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Phillip McElroy (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Brian Voltz (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Brian Voltz (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that happened in September during a children's block party in the Newburg area.

Phillip McElroy, 25, was booked into Metro Corrections on Saturday.

An arrest report says McElroy fired several shots at a victim on September 17. According to police, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Lively Court.

According to police, McElroy and a co-defendant, 38-year-old Brian Voltz, approached a victim, pulled out guns and fired shots, hitting the victim in both legs and his right arm. Voltz was previously arrested in September in connection with the shooting.

Authorities say McElroy and Voltz ran away after the shooting. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Officials say both suspects knew the victim.

McElroy is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

