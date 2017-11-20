JCPS opens satellite office in West Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS opens satellite office in West Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Public Schools Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is branching out into new territory.

The school district opened its West Louisville Satellite Office on Monday. It's located at 16th Street and West Saint Catherine Street in the California neighborhood.

Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio cut the ribbon on the new offices during a ceremony Monday morning. 

"Creating an office that would provide equitable access to district services and resources for our families in west Louisville was a top priority for me when I became acting superintendent," Dr. Pollio said. "By taking our services directly to the community, as this new office will do, we can engage with families and promote family involvement in a much greater way."

JCPS says the new office will allow the district to better serve families and students living in that area.

