UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after he was found shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was found shot late Sunday night in the Portland neighborhood.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old James Sprinkle, according to Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse. Authorities say he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Louisville Metro Police said in a statement that Sprinkle was found in the Portland neighborhood on North 18th Street just before midnight. The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not sure where the shooting happened.

Authorities say Sprinkle did not live where he was found, and the shooting did not take place there.

