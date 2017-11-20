UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after he was found sho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after he was found shot in Portland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was found shot late Sunday night in the Portland neighborhood.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old James Sprinkle, according to Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse. Authorities say he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Louisville Metro Police said in a statement that Sprinkle was found in the Portland neighborhood on North 18th Street just before midnight. The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not sure where the shooting happened.

Authorities say Sprinkle did not live where he was found, and the shooting did not take place there.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.