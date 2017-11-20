Meade County School District takes to Facebook to address 'weapon incident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Meade County School District has acknowledged what it says was a "weapon threat" made by a student involving Meade County High School.

According to a series of Facebook posts on the Kentucky district's official page, the incident has been "fully resolved."

"We have a full confession and continue to work with authorities and family to make sure the student receives the counseling and support they need to make better decisions in the future," one of the posts states.

The district declines to provide any further details on what happened, citing an ongoing investigation.

"Here is what is true," the post continues. "Kids at times may spout off or write things to get attention. This recently happened at MCHS involving a weapon threat.

"We take all matters and threats super seriously and are very careful in how we handle the issue as each issue is always very unique," one of the posts states. "There was no harm or intent from the student and often things like this can happen out of frustration or attention seeking behavior. We appreciate those families that trust us to solve these issues in a caring, professional manner under the confines of law and confidentiality issues that protect families and students."

"Again, the school is safe as we said in our original post and always was -- we are on normal schedule."

