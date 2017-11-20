LMPD arrest Florida man after counterfeit credit cards, false wall found in van

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Florida man authorities say fraudulently stole several hundred gallons of diesel fuel.

Hernandez Gayces, 34, was arrested on Friday on Preston Highway.

According to an arrest report, Gayces was seen driving a vehicle that matched the kind of vehicle frequently used to illegally obtain diesel fuel "by means of the application of re-encoded credit type cards."

Police say Gayces was seen visiting a Speedway gas station on Polar Level Road near I-264. Authorities say Gayces denied going to the store or purchasing any fuel.

According to police, Gayces consented to a search of his vehicle. Officials say a detective found a stack of magnetic strip cards hidden in a plastic bag behind the passenger seat, and that they are used in the re-encoding process.

Investigators say the search also revealed a false wall in the back of the vehicle, where an estimated 700 to 1,000 gallon tank of suspected diesel fuel was hidden. Police say it's believed the fuel was obtained by fraud.

Authorities say equipment to dispense and measure the fuel was also located.

Gayces is charged with receiving goods by fraud.

